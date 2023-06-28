Three million players can’t be wrong about Final Fantasy XVI?

I guess these games are a big deal? Because over 3 million players bought the 16th entry of Final Fantasy around the world. A standalone tale that takes place in the land of Valisthea, a fragile peace is smashed when protagonist Clive Rosfield’s father and brother are killed by a mysterious Eikon known as Efrit. His life crumbling before his eyes, Clive eventually rises up and sets forth on a quest for revenge.

As a timed PlayStation exclusive, the fact that it reached this milestone in such a short span of time is quite impressive and Square Enix isn’t letting go of the gas with this one! The publisher is offering a demo for the curious which features the prologue of the game and a taste of the action you’ll experience later on in the game. Your save will carry over to the full title, if you choose to continue your journey in Vasistha.

Final Fantasy XVI is available now on PlayStation 5 digitally and physical on the PlayStation Store and various retailers respectively.

SQUARE ENIX announced today that the worldwide shipment and digital sales of the critically acclaimed action-RPG, FINAL FANTASY XVI, have exceeded three million copies since its global launch on June 22 exclusively for PlayStation 5* (PS5). Earning over 20 perfect review scores and praised as a “must-play title,” the latest standalone entry in the acclaimed FINAL FANTASY series has players take control of Clive Rosfield, in an all-new story taking them on an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realms of Valisthea.

* Title is not available on other formats until at least 12/31/2023. The FINAL FANTASY XVI Demo is the perfect opportunity for players to jump into the realms of Valisthea to experience the beginnings of protagonist Clive Rosfield’s epic tale. The demo gives players access to the opening prologue, with saved progress carrying over to the full game after its release. In the demo, take control of Clive Rosfield at the start of his epic tale and learn about his ambitions and goals, as he endures a tragic event sending him on a dark and dangerous path of revenge. Completing the prologue allows players to experience a special battle demo which has numerous abilities unlocked, giving them the opportunity to jump into exhilarating battles and test out a wide array of devastating attacks and combos.