Nintendo eShop Update: Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

The last week of June usually isn’t the hottest time for game releases, but this week sees a bunch of heavy hitters arriving on the Switch via the eShop update.

Fan of arcade sports games? Then you’ll want to check out AEW: Fight Forever.

Enjoy weird mini-games? Everybody 1-2-Switch! arrives tomorrow.

Did you like Danganronpa? Then you’ve probably already preordered Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE — and if you like mysteries, the HD remake of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is probably also on your radar.

On top of all that, Tomb Raider fans will want to check out the Lara Croft Collection, which includes Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris, and puzzlers will want to investigate Crime O’Clock.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.