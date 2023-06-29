Nintendo eShop Update: Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

The last week of June usually isn’t the hottest time for game releases, but this week sees a bunch of heavy hitters arriving on the Switch via the eShop update.
Fan of arcade sports games? Then you’ll want to check out AEW: Fight Forever.
Enjoy weird mini-games? Everybody 1-2-Switch! arrives tomorrow.
Did you like Danganronpa? Then you’ve probably already preordered Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE — and if you like mysteries, the HD remake of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is probably also on your radar.
On top of all that, Tomb Raider fans will want to check out the Lara Croft Collection, which includes Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris, and puzzlers will want to investigate Crime O’Clock.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Everybody 1-2-Switch! – Laugh it up at your next game night! Whether you’re summoning aliens or snapping colorful photos with your phone’s camera, mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Grab some Joy-Con controllers* or a whole bunch of smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host, Horace. Get moving with 2 to 100 players and compete to see which team can win a certain number of games first! The Everybody 1-2-Switch! game will be available on June 30.
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Enter the Mystery Labyrinth in this offbeat puzzle-solving experience. The city of rain, under the complete control of a megacorporation, is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. Play as Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, accompanied by Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, as you delve into the everchanging realm and get to the heart of the case. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE launches for Nintendo Switch on June 30.
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – The time-bending murder mystery Ghost Trick returns in HD. After kicking the bucket and becoming a ghost, you acquire the ability to possess and control objects. Uncover Sissel’s unknown past and help unravel mysteries that occurred that fateful night. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective spirits onto Nintendo Switch June 30.
- Crime O’Clock – There’s no time to waste in this puzzle-exploration game; you’ve got over 40 cases to solve across time and space, spanning eras from the Lost Age to a cybernetic future. In each era, you’ll see how crime scenes develop for different time ticks, and how taking action in one era can change events in another. By traveling through time, meeting characters and resolving each case, your map will change and more adventures will be unlocked. Set your alarms to Crime O’Clock when it launches on Nintendo Switch June 30.
- The Lara Croft Collection – Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities, whether it is on your own, or on local co-op* with up to four friends. Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment and magical artifacts. Start your adventure today!
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online***
- The Revenge of Shinobi – A sequel to SEGA’s classic arcade game, this action side-scroller plunges you into the role of Joe Musashi as he stalks and attempts to annihilate – if you’re up to the task – the evil Neo Zeed criminal network. This mission is nothing to take lightly, especially when this ninja packs a brutal arsenal of shurikens and ninjitsu skills. Have faith: The power of the ninja is strong.
- Ghouls ’n Ghosts – This side-scrolling classic besets you with marauding demons: scythe-wielding skeletons, sickle weasels and evil princes that crawl from beneath the mud. You must fend them all off to defend the kingdom and manage to do it without losing your shirt in the process … or in Arthur’s case – his suit of armor.
- Landstalker – Nigel the Forest Elf faces more delightful puzzles in this action-adventure than you can shake a custom-forged broadsword at. Journey through a fantastical realm while navigating intricate isometric mazes that bring you ever closer to the secret of King Nole’s riches.
- Crusader of Centy – Launch your razor-sharp weapon like a blazing boomerang and take down invading monsters with a perfectly timed swing. SLICE! This sweeping action-RPG features fierce enemies, a variety of towering bosses, animal companions with special abilities, time travel and a world of sorcery and intrigue to explore.
Pre-orders:
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Prepare to throw down the Double Dragon way in this fresh addition to the iconic beat ’em up franchise. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City, leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city. Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. Pre-orders begin today.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Discover the New Course, Rome Avanti, in Mario Kart Tour! – The limited-time Night Tour event is happening now! Race the bella città Eternal City in the new city course, Rome Avanti! Newly added driver Donkey Kong (Gladiator) enters the arena with some appropriately antiquity-themed attire, as well. You can also cruise along the scenic beauty of newly added course Wii Moonview Highway, taking in the dazzling downtown and scenic countryside. The Night Tour runs until 10:59 p.m. PT on July 11. For more information about the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, visit the official site: https://mariokarttour.com/en-US.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 11111Game
- A Tale For Anna – Available June 30
- Abandon Ship
- ACL Pro Cornhole – Available June 30
- AEW: Fight Forever
- Arcade Archives SPLATTER HOUSE
- Army of Ruin
- Athanasy
- Boo Party
- Bruxa – Available July 1
- Burnhouse Lane
- Bus Tycoon Night and Day
- ChronoBreach Ultra – Available June 30
- Circuit Superstars
- Classic Racers Elite
- Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash
- Deadliest Catch: The Game
- EchoBlade – Available July 5
- Enclave HD
- Finding Heidi
- Forever Lost: Episode 3
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 5.5 to 08
- Hamster on Rails
- Hooligan Simulator – San Gangster Andreas Fight for City, Battle Gangs, Shooter, Police
- Inner Ashes – Available June 30
- Medieval Royal Chess: Classic Board Game
- Moving Blocks Puzzles
- Noob – The Factionless
- Picontier
- Placid Plastic Duck Simulator
- Quick Race
- Ray’z Arcade Chronology – Available June 30
- RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection – Available June 30
- Shootvaders: The Beginning
- Silent Paws – Available July 3
- Sokoball Dreams – Available July 1
- Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams
- The Lost and The Wicked – Available June 30
- Tower Up – Available June 30
- Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
- Vision Soft Reset – Available June 30
- Volleyball Heaven
- WW2: Bunker Simulator
- Your Computer Might Be At Risk