Pwnage conjures up StormBreaker, a Premium Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse!

The clouds have parted and Pwnage has brought forth, StormBreaker! Cast from magnesium alloy, this ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is packed with premium parts to ensure your optimal performance!

Available on Pwnage’s website and starting at $169 USD, you can secure a mouse that will last you a lifetime. Ergonomically designed, lightweight, but durable, Stormbreaker is available in the following colors: black, white, red, olive, mint, blue and gray. Internally it sports sorted Omron switches which promises reliable super low latency clicks that offers a lifetime click count of 20 million. No need to keep batteries on hand as the mouse will last 120 hours on a full charge and can reach that state within 2 hours. The mouse’s wireless receiver pyramid offers zero lag wireless, and a polling rate (The measurement of how often a device reports back to the receiving device) of 2000Hz which is double the industry standard for mice.

Own the mouse that could be the difference between getting the headshot or getting headshotted. StormBreaker is available now at Pwnage’s website.

Pwnage StormBreaker product shots: