SGF 2023: Corporate synergy gives us Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6

Capcom has been on quite the roll in 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6 and now they’re looking to continue this success by hedging their bets on their next title Exoprimal. While everyone was hoping this was a low key Dino Crisis sequel, Exoprimal is a online team-based action game where you’ll be taking part in wargames orchestrated by the advanced A.I. Leviathan and somehow you can better prepare for war…by fighting dinosaurs?

Well you can add some Street Fighter flair to your loadout as Exoprimal will be getting cosmetics from the iconic fighting game as well as other Capcom properties. The title is set for a release on July 14th (Bastille Day for those who celebrate!) and will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. I know Guile’s cosmetics will be available…now if I could only blare his theme song as I hold back the rampaging dinosaur hordes…come on Capcom, money’s on the table! Please take it!

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration screens:

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Teaser Trailer:



Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

From the Fighting Grounds to the war games, Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 customizations have been authorized for deployment in fall 2023. Reminder: Exofighters never back down.