Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition races onto the Switch in July

The Nintendo World Championships is an off and on competition hosted by Nintendo to crown who is the greatest Nintendo player having only been held in 1990, 2015 and 2017. Some even consider the competition the first esports event. In 2024, the branding is being brought back, not for another nationwide competition, but a series of micro games where the goal is to get the fastest time!

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Does this imply that there will be a SNES or a N64 Edition, or is this a Rap Jam Vol. 1 type situation) will compel players to complete tasks in thirteen classic NES titles from Balloon Fight, Super Mario Bros 3 and The Legend of Zelda! This could entail how quickly you can get the sword in Legend of Zelda, complete stage 1-1 in Super Mario Bros 3 or reach a certain door in Metroid. Play offline and earn the highest grade, play with up to 7 other people locally or complete weekly challenges!

While it will be available via the eShop, Nintendo has prepared a physical edition of the title that will look fantastic on any hardcore gamers’ shelves. Dubbed Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set will net you a physical copy of the game, 5 collectable pins, art cards of each game featured in the title as well as a replica of the Gold Colored Game Pak that was used in the original Nintendo World Championships (although exposed dip switches not included and the label definitely doesn’t replicate the original…so you can’t go passing it off as the real thing!).

Show the world what you got, or at least be the best amongst your friends when Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition comes to the Nintendo Switch July 18th, 2024.

How quickly could you collect a roomful of coins in Super Mario Bros.? Or snag the sword at the start of The Legend of Zelda? Or clear the entire first course in Super Mario Bros. 3? Could you do it faster than your friends? OK — can you do it faster than the rest of the world? Well, it’s time to find out! On July 18, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game kicks off its worldwide — or just living room-bound — competition on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! And for those whose NES roots run deep, prepare for the nostalgia-plosion that is the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set. This special-edition bundle includes a physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-colored NES Game Pak (for display only, stand included) to commemorate the original 1990 Nintendo World Championships event. Perfect for collectors, and for raising above your head in victory! To get a taste of what the game has in store – and to rev up those nostalgic feelings – take a quick crash course in all things Nintendo World Championships. Paying tribute to the unforgettable in-person Nintendo World Championships held in 1990, 2015 and 2017, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition challenges players to battle through bite-sized bits of classic blockbusters. Both old-school and new-school players can enjoy the rush of over 150 speedrun challenges taken from 13 classic NES games. Warm up by setting and beating your own best times in the single-player Speedrun Mode – unlocking new challenges and unique in-game pins along the way – then up to 8 players* can compete locally in Party Mode. Nintendo Switch Online members** can also enter World Championships Mode to submit their best times in five challenges that rotate each week and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard. Test your mettle against speedrun challenges taken from these NES titles: Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link It’s time to etch your own name into gaming history. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set ($59.99 MSRP) and the digital version of the game ($29.99 MSRP) are available for pre-order at Best Buy, GameStop, Target and other select retailers. Also, those seeking the most authentic NES feel can snag a pair of optional Nintendo Entertainment System controllers*** ($59.99 MSRP), available to paid Nintendo Switch Online members. Are you ready to speedrun your way to glory? For more information about Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition please visit:

https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-world-championships-nes-edition-switch