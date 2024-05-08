AEW: Fight Forever stays true to its name as Samoa Joe leads off Season 4

In an era where companies attempt to maximize profit with annual releases, it’s quite admirable that THQ, Yukes and AEW have stuck to their guns and maintained AEW: Fight Forever as a platform rather than moving on. That said, as someone who unfortunately moved on from the title to other things, I can’t say the game’s additional offerings have drawn me back to the title. However will the additions being brought forth in the game’s 4th season finally bring me back?

The 4th season’s content will include 3 new wrestlers, 2 new arenas, a new tournament mode, new ways to play Stadium Stampede, 30 new moves, 52 skin/attire options and 5 new music tracks. As per usual the content can be bought a la carte via 4 individual packs (free to $9.99), a singular purchase in the form of the season pass ($19.99) or if you’re completely new to the game and want to catch up on all the content, the AEW: Fight Forever – Ultimate Edition ($99). Leading off the season will be none other than the Samoan Suplex Machine, Samoa Joe in the World War Joe Pack.

Although Joe recently lost the AEW Championship to Swerve Strickland, it doesn’t diminish the fact that his addition to the title is a massive one. While he doesn’t quite fit the mold of what a professional wrestler should look, underestimate him at your own risk, unless you enjoy taking a nap as he locks in his Coquina Clutch submission hold. Other items in this pack include a new arena to fight in, dubbed “The Japanese Shrine” as well as 11 new moves as well as two new attires.

The game is also offering a free DLC pack to the fans as a thanks for sticking with the title. The Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is available for download right now and will add new ways to play the game’s Battle Royale mode, the Stadium Stampede. Now you won’t have to go it alone as you can team with up to 3 other players to finally make this mode somewhat closer to the match it was inspired by!

Season 4 will eventually see current (as of writing) TNT Champion, Adam Copeland as well as one third of the unified trios champions (also as of writing), Jay White enter the fray! While any additions to the roster is a plus, here’s hoping the quantity of characters being added per pack will increase as season one had packs which added multiple wrestlers and then moving forward each pack would only feature a singular character (when are we getting the timeless version of Toni Storm?!?!).

AEW: Fight Forever is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

AEW: Fight Forever | Season Pass 4 Trailer



AEW: Fight Forever | Season Pass 4 Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

AEW: Fight Forever | World War Joe Trailer



AEW: Fight Forever | World War Joe Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

AEW Fight Forever | ELITE BEATS & STAMPEDE EXPANSION FREE DLC



AEW Fight Forever | ELITE BEATS & STAMPEDE EXPANSION FREE DLC

Watch this video on YouTube