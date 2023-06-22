Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster lands on the Switch on September 14th

Before they were known as the developer of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, Monolith Soft craft two JRPGs known as Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins. Thought to be stuck on the GameCube, Bandai Namco revealed these two titles would be seeing life again as they would be remastered and released on the Nintendo Switch. Today we learned that we can expect the games to arrive on September 14th, 2023.

Besides the graphical overhaul, some features are being added that might help players enjoy the title at their level of comfort. Things like instant kills, removing randomized encounters and even speeding up gameplay/battles up to 300% faster are things players can enable at their discretion. I’m sure players who value their time will put this to good use as JRPGs can be a bit of a slog sometimes.

Hopefully this remaster will ignite the desire for a new entry in the series. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will be headed to the Nintendo Switch this Fall on September 14th!

Baten Kaitos Ⅰ HD Remaster screens:

Baten Kaitos Ⅱ HD Remaster screens:

Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster – Release Date Trailer:



Wings of the heart take flight once more when Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster soars onto Nintendo Switch on September 14th, 2023! Master the Magnus card system in real-time battles and explore a variety of sky island nations with Kalas and Sagi on their journeys to save their broken world.