Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR set to deploy onto PS VR2, Quest 2, Steam VR next month

Following up on the recent announcement of a new Operation Wolf shooter for VR and “flat” platforms, Microids and Virtuallyz have dropped an updated release date bomb for the VR specific version of Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission.

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR, which was roughly set to release this month, is scheduled to be deployed on July 13th for the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, Steam VR and Pico 4, and then on the PlayStation, Xbox and Switch, PC as non-VR versions this Fall. An interesting strategy that we hope pays off. Since we’re most excited about the VR release we’ll be sure to cover that version when available.

Have a look at the new trailer and game details below. (and forgive the puns please)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR | Trailer | Virtuallyz & Microids:



Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR | Trailer | Virtuallyz & Microids

Watch this video on YouTube

Microids and Virtuallyz Gaming are thrilled to unveil today Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR first trailer. Discover or rediscover Operation Wolf, TAITO’s cult classic arcade game from 1987, one of the very first games to offer side scrolling rail shooting action. Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will remain faithful to the spirit of the original game, while premiering a new artistic direction, and will be available July 13rd, 2023 on Steam VR, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR 2 and Pico 4. In its solo VR campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps. Game features:

• Comeback of the 1987 cult arcade game!

• New art style

• Non-stop action

• A Solo campaign with six levels

• A survival mode (endless waves of enemies)

• A full blown arsenal (smg, shotgun, grenade launcher…) Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will be available July 13rd, 2023 on Steam VR, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR 2 and Pico 4. Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (non VR version) will also be available in Fall 2023 in a digital version as well as a Day One Edition on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available exclusively in digital form on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and PC.