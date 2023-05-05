Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR blasts onto PS VR2, Quest 2 next month

One of the best gun controller-based arcade games ever, Operation Wolf, is officially getting a new sequel and VR release along with the previously revealed “flat” version which will be released at a later date.
Heading to the PlayStation VR2, Quest 2 and Pico 4 on June 22nd, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR is a follow-up to the Taito side-scrolling rail shooter of yesteryear and is apparently “faithful” to the vision of the original, though with a new artistic direction and style.
Check out some media and details for the VR version below.
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR screens:
Microids and Virtuallyz Gaming are thrilled to announce the release of the rail shooter Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR June 22nd 2023 on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2 and Pico 4. Developed and published by TAITO in 1987, the arcade game Operation Wolf left a mark for a whole generation of gamers, being one of the first games to offer side scrolling rail shooting action. Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will remain faithful to the spirit of the original game, while premiering a new artistic direction.
In its solo VR campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps.
Game features:
- Comeback of the 1987 cult arcade game!
- New art style
- Non-stop action
- A Solo campaign with six levels
- A survival mode (endless waves of enemies)
- A full blown arsenal (smg, shotgun, grenade launcher…)
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will be available June 22nd, 2023 on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR 2 and Pico 4.
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (non VR version) will also be available in Fall 2023 in a digital version as well as a Day One Edition on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available exclusively in digital form on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and PC.