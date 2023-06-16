Exoprimal receives second beta ahead of mid-July launch

If you’ve taken a trip to Bikitoa Island in March, why not book yourself another trip before it gets opened to the public as Capcom revealed another open beta of their upcoming PvPvE title featuring creatures from a long gone era. This session will add upon what was offered in the first beta test and will offer more info regarding the world of Exoprimal and 10 player co-op battles.

Participants of this beta can also fill out a post-beta survey to earn a “Flash” Zephyr Exosuit skin that can be used when the full game is released.

Details of this beta can be found below.

Open Beta Test Starts: Thursday, June 15 at 5:00pm PST/8:00pm EST

Thursday, June 15 at 5:00pm PST/8:00pm EST Open Beta Test Ends: Sunday, June 18 at 4:59pm PST/7:59pm PST

Sunday, June 18 at 4:59pm PST/7:59pm PST Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam

Exoprimal will be available on July 14th, 2023.

Exoprimal Explained in 2 minutes! – Dino Survival Edition:



Exoprimal Explained in 2 minutes! - Dino Survival Edition

Want to learn more about Capcom’s latest game, Exoprimal? Watch this to speedrun your prep, and learn all you need to know in just 2 minutes! Narrated in super fast time by voice actress “Lynn”, the final installment introduces main game mode Dino Survival and wraps up our series with a high-tempo showcase of some notable dinosaurs!