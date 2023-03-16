Exoprimal open beta test welcomes all starting today

Spring is en route and going outside is an option, but NO! You play video games and touching grass ain’t worth missing out on what Capcom is dropping this weekend for free! Exoprimal, the absolutely NOT Dino Crisis tactical shooter from the Osaka based publisher, will have its Open Beta test starting today, March 16th at 5:00pm PDT/8:00pm EDT to Sunday, March 19th at 4:59pm PDT/7:59pm EDT.
Any prospective Exofighters will need to have a Capcom ID to participate and you can choose from 10 Exosuits revealed so far as you compete against another team of Exofighters, racing to clear dynamic objectives all while fending off swarms of Dinosaurs literally falling from the sky!
Once the beta test is over you can choose to complete a survey about the test and be rewarded with an Aibius Medal charm that can be equipped onto your Exosuit when the game comes out July 14th. Full details of the beta can be found here.