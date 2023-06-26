Atari’s Quantum: Recharged to be showcased at Brazilian Independent Games Festival

Atari is hard at work at Quantum: Recharged, which is officially the next release in their “Atari Recharged” series of reimagined classic titles.

As they have planned for the new Haunted House resurrection, the company is prepping to show off the first Quantum: Recharged trailer and a playable demo to coincide with the upcoming Brazilian Independent Games Festival in São Paulo which takes place from June 28th to July 2nd.

Get a look at some of the Quantum: Recharged details and facts/features below, and check back for the first official media and more.

Atari – one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is excited to reveal Quantum: Recharged, the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Atari Recharged series. Quantum: Recharged reimagines the classic 40 years since its arcade debut, featuring modern flourishes that have become a staple in the Recharged series. Coming to PC and consoles later this year, Quantum: Recharged invites players to navigate waves of enemies with only a nimble ship and a trove of unique power-ups. Atari will showcase the first demo and trailer for Quantum: Recharged at the Brazilian Independent Games (BIG) Festival in São Paulo, from June 28, 2023, to July 2, 2023. The largest gaming event in Latin America, BIG Festival expects to welcome over 500,000 visitors this year. In addition to Quantum: Recharged, Atari will present four individual demo booths as part of the Panorama Mundo section on the show floor, where attendees can visit and play games. In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no on-board guns, lasers or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship’s maneuverability. A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats. Key Features of Quantum: Recharged Include: What’s Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.

Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield. Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.

Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies. Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!

Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes.