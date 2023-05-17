PlayStation Showcase event set for May 24th with focus on PS5, PS VR2 games

Well, it’s about that time of year for gaming shows (R.I.P. E3 2023) and summer showcase events, and Sony has finally made theirs official. The PS5 and PlayStation VR2-focused PlayStation Showcase has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th (next week) at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET and will apparently be a little over an hour long.
We’re pretty hyped to see what’s in store for the latest PlayStation platforms from first and third parties, so we’ll certainly try find some time to virtually attend.
Check back then for our thoughts and a recap!
It’s almost time to see what’s next — PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm British Time.
The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.
The live broadcast starts next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm British Time on YouTube and Twitch. Hope to see you there!