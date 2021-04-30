Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gets 15 minutes of gorgeous PS5 gameplay

In case you missed the big event yesterday, Sony held their State of Play digital stream which showed off quite a lot of the absolutely gorgeous Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 gameplay.
Insomniac always knows how to make a nice looking game, and their latest intergalactic adventure is definitely one of those. We all go way back with Ratchet & Clank and from a visual and gameplay standpoint Rift Apart appears to be coming along beautifully.
Check out all the new footage and some screens below, and at the official PS Blog here.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – State of Play | PS5:
Check out the most in-depth look yet at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You’ll see brand-new gameplay with Rivet, deeper looks at some of the new weapons from the out-of-this-world-arsenal, and glimpses at the variety of worlds, characters and gameplay you’ll experience in the full game.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases June 11, 2021 exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.