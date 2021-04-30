«

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gets 15 minutes of gorgeous PS5 gameplay

Categories:

News, Previews, PS5, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers

April 30th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


In case you missed the big event yesterday, Sony held their State of Play digital stream which showed off quite a lot of the absolutely gorgeous Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 gameplay.

Insomniac always knows how to make a nice looking game, and their latest intergalactic adventure is definitely one of those. We all go way back with Ratchet & Clank and from a visual and gameplay standpoint Rift Apart appears to be coming along beautifully.

Check out all the new footage and some screens below, and at the official PS Blog here.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – State of Play | PS5:

Check out the most in-depth look yet at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You’ll see brand-new gameplay with Rivet, deeper looks at some of the new weapons from the out-of-this-world-arsenal, and glimpses at the variety of worlds, characters and gameplay you’ll experience in the full game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases June 11, 2021 exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - Playstation 5 (Video Game)
See larger image

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition – Playstation 5 (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Playstation
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $69.88 In Stock

This title will be released on June 11, 2021.

buy now

Tags: , , , ,