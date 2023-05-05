Konami announces Yu-Gi-Oh! Jack Atlas structure deck

Konami has announced an upcoming new product in their Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game line. A new structure deck based on the deck of Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s Jack Atlas, who is the former rival and then companion of 5D’s protagonist Yusei Fudo. This deck will be anchored by the destructive ‘Red Dragon Archfiend’ & will allow you to summon multiple ‘resonator’ monsters, such as the crazy powerful ‘Red Nova Dragon’!
The Jack Atlas structure deck will be loaded with extra deck monsters to give you incredible flexibility and help you take down your opponents monsters. The Jack Atlas structure deck will be loaded with 49 Cards: (5 Ultra rares/3 Super Rares/41 commons) and will be released on 9/22/2023 and will cost $11.99. Items and names are subject to change.