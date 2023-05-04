Give DON’T NOD’s Harmony: The Fall of Reverie a try before next month’s PC, console launch

DON’T NOD, probably most well known for their narrative-heavy Life is Strange franchise, is taking a crack at a different kind of interesting and emotional experience: Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.
Handling development and publishing of the new title, the French indie studio is gearing up for a June 8th PC release followed by a June 22nd PS5 and Xbox Series X launch. Those PC gamers excited to try out the unique, colorful branching narrative adventure can check out the limited time demo released as part of the LudoNarraCon event, via Steam.
Get an updated look at the game in the latest pieces of media, including a gameplay trailer, along with updated information below.
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – screens:
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – Gameplay Trailer:
DON’T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is happy to announce the release dates for its newest seminal narrative experience, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. The game will launch on June 8 on PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch and June 22 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A free playable Steam demo for Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available for a limited time as part of LudoNarraCon, which takes place from May 4 to May 8. This demo will be available until May 21 and will span the first act of the game which will introduce Harmony: The Fall of Reverie‘s setting, story, and most of its colorful cast of characters. Members of the development team will also stream the demo on the game’s Steam page.
A brand-new trailer, which offers a deeper look at Harmony: The Fall of Reverie’s colorful universe and branching pathways, is available to watch here.
In Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, players will step into the shoes of Polly, a young woman returning home to look for her missing mother. On her journey, Polly discovers she has the gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where she becomes Harmony. Players must attempt to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the realm of the divine beings known as Aspirations: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth.
As Harmony, they will have to choose an Aspiration to be the new Heart of Humanity. Use the Augural to go from scene to scene, see into the future, and open new paths. Reverie is the place in which resources will be managed: crystals that Harmony gains from making decisions and bonding with Aspirations. These will unlock important nodes in the story and change the course of destiny.
In addition to a captivating story, the game will feature a delightful cast of characters and a universe rich in lore to explore. It will also boast a colorful, lively, and futuristic aesthetic, and an outstanding original soundtrack created by the talented, award-winning composer, Lena Raine.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to participate in this year’s LudoNarraCon alongside many fellow narrative game developers and to introduce players to the universe of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. We can’t wait to hear everyone’s first impressions of the demo and the enchanting worlds we’ve built.”, says Cyrille Combes, Executive Producer of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is developed and published by DON’T NOD and will be available on June 8 on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch and on June 22 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is available to wishlist on Steam now.