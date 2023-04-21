Tom Clancy’s The Division celebrates 7 years with “Division Day” event

It is now seven solid years into Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division series, and based on all the announcements in yesterday’s Division Day event, the live service looter-shooter franchise shows no signs of slowing down.
From new details and a roadmap for the next year and set of seasons for The Division 2, to a deep dive and cinematic intro for the upcoming entirely new installment The Division Heartland, to more info for the mobile title The Division Resurgence, there was a heck of a lot to ingest during the session.
Check out several videos and trailers, and most of the important details below. Those who wish to signed up for the next closed test session for Heartland, can do so right here.
The Division 2: Descent Mode Trailer:
The Division Heartland Cinematic Intro:
The Division Heartland Developer Deep Dive:
Division Day Livetream: Official Franchise Updates (VOD):
The Division Heartland screens:
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Year 5 roadmap:
Today, during a Division Day stream celebrating the seven-year anniversary for the franchise, Ubisoft shared more details for three games in the Tom Clancy’s The Division universe; The Division 2, The Division Heartland and The Division Resurgence. Ubisoft also shared details of new projects in the works that will connect fans with new stories and new experiences inspired by the world of The Division.
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Year 5
Year 5 will kick off in June, but players can already get their hands on an upcoming new mode, Descent, by participating in a public PC test server that will be available tomorrow, April 21. From April 25 to May 9, the Resident Evil Leon Kennedy RPD outfit will also be available to all players who log in during that time. The full list of content for each season in Year 5 includes:
- Season 1: Broken Wings (June): This new season brings a new twist on Manhunts and introduces a new game mode titled Descent, a rogue-lite mode available for free to all Division 2 players when Year 5 begins. Players will also see the continuation of a multi-season rebuild of the Castle Settlement that will bring the devastated landmark back to life with a renewed purpose. As a part of the premium pass for Season One: Broken Wings, players will be able to unlock pieces of a Splinter Cell themed outfit to help Fifth Freedom their way throughout DC and NYC.
- Season 2: Puppeteers: A challenging new Incursion will take Agents on a venture out to the Meret Estate for another confrontation with the Cleaners.
- Season 3: Vanguard: Agents will go back to New York City for the holidays and discover new revelations about Aaron Keener and his Rogues.
- Season 4: Black Diamond: New story DLC will be available that adds new zones, new main missions, and a whole new endgame structure.
Each season will also continue to introduce new Manhunts, Leagues, and Events. Players will need to own the Warlords of New York expansion in order to access all of the new content aside from Descent mode, which will be open to all The Division 2 owners.
More Gameplay Details for Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland; Register Now for Future Tests
Heartland takes players to Silver Creek, once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. Silver Creek is a hostile environment filled with deadly contamination, roaming enemy hordes, and the looming threat of sickness and dehydration. In The Division Heartland, and for the first time in The Division, Silver Creek’s Base of Operations is a shared space. Silver Creek’s Rockit Rink is an abandoned roller skating rink where players will be able to socialize, form a group, customize their character, and prep for the next Operation.
Each session begins and ends in the Base of Operations, and each time players exfiltrate they will take back materials and gear they’ve collected to better prepare them for future days in the town. Players will use the Base of Operations to fabricate supplies and ready their go-bag preparing for their time out in the town. Before each session, they can select between three Classes: Weapons Expert, Medic, and Survivalist. Each Class brings a unique ability, and in a squad, each truly shines when complemented by the others. When they venture out during the daytime, players will be scavenging for supplies as well as preparing to survive the night. At night, Silver Creek becomes much more tenuous, with PvEvP gameplay forcing players to think quick and potentially work together to make it out alive with their loot intact.
The team is taking a test-and-learn approach to building this game, continually conducting test phases and gathering player feedback before moving on to the next phase. Players can sign up for future closed tests at thedivisionheartland.com. Those who are invited to participate in closed tests will also receive five invites to share with friends.
Pre-Register Now for Resurgence Tests This Summer
The next phase of testing for The Division Resurgence will be coming this summer in select territories. For the first time, players with iOS-powered devices will have the opportunity to enjoy The Division Resurgence, along with Android users, in these select territories.
Pre-register here for a chance to play in future tests and stay tuned for updates regarding this summer’s test phase: https://thedivisionresurgence.com/register
Inspired by the world of The Division
The Division Day stream also touched on projects in the works that will connect fans with new stories and new experiences inspired by the world of The Division:
- Collectible action figures of Caleb Dunne and Brian Johnson, Agents who were featured in the original announcement of The Division 2, will be available later this year.
- A new webtoon coming next year will chronicle the journey of a teacher in Houston, Texas, whose watch lights up with the telltale orange glow as the Dollar Flu outbreak spreads, as they make unlikely allies and encounter new factions far from the East Coast.