Tamashii Nations 15th Anniversary World Tour makes its first stop in NYC’s Grand Central Station!

New York’s Grand Central Station (specifically Vanderbilt Hall), the last time I was here for an event… I pulled a muscle. This time I just ended up parting with nearly half a grand. However I am glad to say I left with a smile on my face. Today I was privileged enough to get an early walkthrough of Tamashii Nation 15th Anniversary World Tour stop in New York City. The event attracted throngs of attendees willing to brave an oddly chilly April day…even one who waited overnight just to get hands on exclusive merchandise.
Established in 2007, Tamashii Nations is a subsidiary of Bandai and in its 15 years of existence, their products have been sold in over 26 nations and they offer 400 products per annum. Product lines include the highly articulated SH Figuarts, the statuesque Figuarts Zero, the Kaiju specific SH Monsterarts and for fans of giant robots, their Gundam line as well as the Soul of Chogokin which features die cast metal parts. Everything is meticulously designed and would impress anyone when displayed.
The show floor featured plenty of upcoming products from the various lines and I don’t think you want me to describe it in a bunch of paragraphs so I’ll go over some bullet points and let you look at some pretty pictures.
A sample of the IPs featured on the show floor
Collectors who want to soak in the sheer amount of plastic and wonder where their hard cash will go can check out the showcase as it will be at Vanderbilt Hall from today until Sunday April 30th. Those not in New York, the tour will be making it’s way to other locations such as Tokyo, Mexico City, Shanghai, and Paris, full details can be found here.