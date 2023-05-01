Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets a new PC and console performance patch

Despite the online chatter about performance issues for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (especially on the PC), we still really enjoyed what we played during our review process for the PS5 console version.
In order to quickly address many issues with the game, EA and Respawn Entertainment this morning have revealed patch notes for the update that went out today for the PC version and what they have scheduled for tomorrow for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’re pretty sure this won’t remedy all of the complaints from players, but it hopefully seems that they are on the right track to do so.
Check out the details below.
Today, we’ll be deploying a patch for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be deploying one for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The PC version of the game has already received the fixes coming to console on 5/2.
Please find the patch notes for both below.
5/1 – PC Patch
- Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.
5/2 – PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S
- Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.
- Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.
- Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.
- Fixed various rendering issues.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.
- Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.
- Fixed various collision issues.
- Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.
- Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.
- Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.