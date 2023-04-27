«

Prep for Redfall with the official launch trailer

April 27th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


With the release of Bethesda and Arkane Austin’s vampire-themed FPS Redfall only a few short weeks away, the studio officially dropped off a launch trailer.

Officially (and exclusively) hitting the Xbox Series X and PC on May 2nd, 2023 via retail, digital and Game Pass, the open-world, co-op looter-shooter seems to be launching at the perfect time.  We’re certainly liking what we see so far and already hard at work on coverage, so stay tuned!

Have a look at the trailer below.

Redfall – Official Launch Trailer:

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Slay alone or squad up with up to 4 player co-op and face off against the vampires holding the island hostage. Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.

In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers. Explore a beautifully hand-crafted open world packed with detail and shine a light on the island’s darkest corners as you fight to uncover the vampires’ secrets. Choose from a roster of heroes with unique, upgradeable skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island.

Redfall arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023. Pre-order now or play with Game Pass for exclusive content – visit Redfall.com to check it out.

Redfall: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X (Video Game)
Redfall: Standard Edition – Xbox Series X (Video Game)

