Prep for Redfall with the official launch trailer

With the release of Bethesda and Arkane Austin’s vampire-themed FPS Redfall only a few short weeks away, the studio officially dropped off a launch trailer.
Officially (and exclusively) hitting the Xbox Series X and PC on May 2nd, 2023 via retail, digital and Game Pass, the open-world, co-op looter-shooter seems to be launching at the perfect time. We’re certainly liking what we see so far and already hard at work on coverage, so stay tuned!
Have a look at the trailer below.
Redfall – Official Launch Trailer:
Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Slay alone or squad up with up to 4 player co-op and face off against the vampires holding the island hostage. Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.
In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers. Explore a beautifully hand-crafted open world packed with detail and shine a light on the island’s darkest corners as you fight to uncover the vampires’ secrets. Choose from a roster of heroes with unique, upgradeable skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island.
Redfall arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023.