Pokémon Stadium joins the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library

Looking for another reason to subscribe to the the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service? Well how about 151 more reasons? Well… if you’re fan of Pokémon or the original Pokémon Stadium for the Nintendo 64, you’re in luck!
Pokémon Stadium, originally for the Nintendo 64, is set to join the service on April 12th, 2023 and will feature everything you remember from the original release, including the multiplayer modes.
Check out some media and the announcement from Nintendo below.
Pokémon Stadium screens:
The original 151 Pokémon are here, and the roar of the stadium is calling your name – but do you have what it takes to be the very best?
Starting April 12, the Pokémon Stadium game is bringing thrilling Pokémon battles to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, this battle arena game features every Pokémon from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Yellow Version games alongside a bevy of solo and multiplayer* modes designed to test your mettle as a Pokémon Trainer!
In Pokémon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokémon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.
Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the 1-4 player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp’s Splash!