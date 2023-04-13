Nintendo eShop Update: Disney Speedstorm, Minecraft Legends, Pokémon Stadium

This week’s eShop update is one of the most packed we’ve had in quite some time, in terms of quality. This week, the Switch is getting:
- Minecraft Legends, the strategy-focused Minecraft spinoff
- Disney Speedway, the new Disney/Pixar racer from the makers of the Asphalt series
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, the new Sherlock x Cthulu crossover game
- pixel-art remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games
- Cannon Dancer – Osman, the console release of the 1996 arcade sequel to Strider
Plus, if you’re a Switch Online Expansion Pack subscriber, you’ll get access to N64 classic Pokémon Stadium.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Pokémon Stadium – Enter the stadium with the original 151 Pokémon in the Pokémon Stadium game, now part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library! Originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, this battle arena game features every Pokémon from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Yellow Version games alongside solo and multiplayer* modes designed to test your strategies as a Pokémon Trainer! Pokémon Stadium is now available for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Disney Speedstorm – Get set for a high-octane Disney and Pixar combat racer! From the creators of the Asphalt series comes rip-roaring racing action with a legendary roster of characters and high-speed Disney and Pixar inspired racetracks. Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play game with new seasons added regularly, bringing more exciting Disney and Pixar characters, circuits and karts. Plus, enjoy cross-platform play**, as well as split-screen* and online multiplayer modes. Disney Speedstorm races onto Nintendo Switch on April 18.
- Minecraft Legends – The world of Minecraft meets action-strategy gameplay in Minecraft Legends. A beautiful land surrounded by rich nature is invaded by enemies from another dimension! Team up with allies and fight against this monstrous force threatening the world. What secrets await in this new, yet familiar universe? Minecraft Legends launches on the Nintendo Switch system on April 18.
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe. In the kingdom of Demacia, the Mageseekers hold the power to oppress magic-using citizens in the name of public order by inducting and indoctrinating them, locking them away, or driving them into hiding. Play as Sylas, a spell-stealing mage who has just broken free of his unjust captivity at the Mageseekers’ hands. Wielding the chains that once bound you, you must liberate your homeland from tyranny, one Mageseeker at a time. Unshackle the magic on April 18.
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – Ten Mega Man Battle Network games, originally released on the Game Boy Advance system, are coming to Nintendo Switch! Control MegaMan.EXE in grid-based combat and use Battle Chips to gain devastating abilities. This collection includes a gallery with over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode containing over 150 songs from across the series. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection launches on Nintendo Switch April 14. The full collection will also be digitally available as separate volumes in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Hurry! The Partner Spotlight Sale Ends Soon! – Find brilliant deals on gaming essentials, favorites and more! Until April 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, save on select digital games in the Partner Spotlight Sale. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away.
- Earn 20% in Gold Points! – Here's a golden opportunity you won't want to miss! For a limited time, you can earn QUADRUPLE My Nintendo Gold Points*** on select digital games Featuring Mario & friends. That means you can earn 20% in Gold Points****—which you can then use toward your next eligible digital purchase (digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online Memberships and even Game Vouchers).
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives REZON
- Beach Cafe II: The Escape Room
- Belle Boomerang – Available April 15
- Cannon Dancer – Osman
- Castle of Shikigami2
- Castle of the Underdogs Ep1
- Castle Renovator
- Connect Dots Puzzle: Classic Casual Arcade
- Egglien
- Epopeia Bundle – Coop Puzzle
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Farm Slider – Available April 14
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY II – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY III – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY IV – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY V – Available April 19
- FINAL FANTASY VI – Available April 19
- Gangster Life: Criminal Untold, Cars, Theft, Police
- God of Rock – Available April 18
- Hei
- HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE
- – Isekai Junior Manager – ハズレ転生:最底辺から始める異世界経営
- JarataireRPG
- Jump Challenge! – Available April 15
- Lost Dream Darkness – Available April 14
- LOST EPIC – Available April 19
- Marfusha
- Match Three Pack
- Mixx Island: Remix Plus
- New Tanks
- Nightshade Ninja Warrior
- Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra!
- Prof. Miyamoto’s Soroban & Flash Anzan
- Project Dark
- Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sokolor
- Star Chaser for Make-A-Wish
- TacTac Prologue
- TAPE: Unveil the Memories – Available April 14
- The Mystery of the Mayan Ruins
- Tray Racers!
- Ultra Pixel Survive – Available April 14
- Urban Flow Prime Edition – Available April 14
- Zeus: God of Lightning