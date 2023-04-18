«

»

Nintendo announces next Indie World Showcase

Categories:

News

April 18th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


It’s been almost half a year since we last had a look at what indie games are headed to the Switch, which means it’s about time we got an update from Nintendo. And, sure enough, here it is:

As the tweet says, tomorrow at 9 am PT/noon ET, we’ll be getting the next Indie World Showcase. You’ll be able to watch on www.nintendo.com/indie-world, or stream it on their YouTube channel. We’ve embedded a link below, so check back in about 25 hours or so (as of this writing) to see what new games will be arriving on the Switch!

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)
See larger image

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: $20.00 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , ,