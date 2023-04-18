Nintendo announces next Indie World Showcase

It’s been almost half a year since we last had a look at what indie games are headed to the Switch, which means it’s about time we got an update from Nintendo. And, sure enough, here it is:
Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld
Watch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnl
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023
As the tweet says, tomorrow at 9 am PT/noon ET, we’ll be getting the next Indie World Showcase. You’ll be able to watch on www.nintendo.com/indie-world, or stream it on their YouTube channel. We’ve embedded a link below, so check back in about 25 hours or so (as of this writing) to see what new games will be arriving on the Switch!