Bandai Namco’s Park Beyond gets a gameplay trailer, closed beta details

Bandai Namco is hard at work on their amusement park sim known as Park Beyond, and fans of the genre can totally get involved in the fun by registering for the Closed Beta (which kicks off on May 9th), here http://bandainamcoent.com/promotions/park-beyond-closed-beta-test.
The Limbic Entertainment developed title is headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X and of course the PC, on June 16th, 2023. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below, along with additional info regarding the closed beta test and the game itself.
Park Beyond – Gameplay Trailer:
With the Park Beyond Closed Beta Test approaching and the release of the game on June 16th, it’s time for players to get to know more about how to create and manage the theme park of their dreams.
After discovering the campaign of the game, its colorful cast, and the mind-boggling concept of impossification, this new trailer will dive into all the possibilities and resources at players’ disposal to make their business a success. How do shops and their inventory work? What are the visitor’s needs? How about staff? All in-depth management functions are open to the player to create, edit and perfect their safe, fun and profitable park!
Players can harness their creativity and pick from thousands of in-game assets to make their inspiration come to life using the Sandbox mode to create a custom game and get to work with building and decorating. Each creation can be saved and reused in future parks and contributes to the atmosphere with customized colors, light and even music! The layout of the land is also under the players’ control with terraforming and tunnelling giving an extra dimension to the parks and even rides.
Management magnates, creative visioneers or a bit of both, all playstyles can thrive in Park Beyond.
