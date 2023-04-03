Have a heart and check out Gripper… out now

Your parents are gone, a rogue AI is about to take over the world, your childhood stuffed animal has gotten animated…and sassy. What’s a guy to do? Take a ride on your sick ass bike which is equipped with a grappling hook!
Gripper is an arena based boss rush (with a dash of runner-style/Sonic 2 bonus stage interstitials) title featuring a visual style reminiscent of Peter Chung (Æon Flux). The developer Heart Core is no Johnny come lately, with members who have worked on large titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Siege.
Parents might be such a drag, but in a world nearing its end, sort out your emotions, have a heart and seek them out! Gripper is out now on PC and Switch.
Gripper Launch Trailer:
Today, Heart Core LTD is absolutely thrilled to announce that their Akira and Furi-inspired cyberbike action game Gripper is available now for Windows PC & Nintendo Switch. Created with love by a team of talented developers from across the world, Gripper is a frantic boss rush experience, set in the driver’s seat of a high-speed cyberbike, complete with grappling hook attachment, and a robotic stuffed cat at your side. It is truly unlike anything you’ve played before, and it’s out now.
“It’s a dream come true to finally get the game in player’s hands and we’re excited to see how they stack up against our grief-inspired bosses,” said Heart Core LTD co-founder Kirill Zolovkin. “Gripper is both a difficult and bombastic action game, and a personal story of love and loss, and we believe that we have created something truly special that players will enjoy.”
In Gripper, players take control of None, a cyber biker trapped inside a world on the brink of collapse. Long-estranged from his parents, None is jolted back into their lives and forced to save the world from the mysterious AI known as Zero. Aided by his childhood stuffed animal, turned mechanized cat buddy, Kat-Kit, None must race across post-apocalyptic wastelands, explore treacherous tunnels, and defeat challenging bosses by gripping and ripping their hearts out. Working through grief is never easy, especially when the fate of the world is in your hands.