Try out the Mean Meat Machine and cop some savings for older Meat Boy titles, today!

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine’s name is a bit on the nose, but like it’s not gonna stop me from giving it a try now that the game has offered a demo of this match 4 featuring the villain of the Meat Boy franchise. The demo will be available on PC only via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store. In his quest to create the perfect (but evil) clone of his nemesis, Dr. Fetus will need to kill a lot of failed test subjects! Plenty of spinning bladed and/or spiky implements will be in your future if you turn on this machine.
To celebrate the release of this demo, Thunderful released the intro of the title and Team Meat is slashing prices on Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever (90% off!). There’s no details as to when the sale will end. However, like a good piece of meat, if left out for too long, it will spoil. Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in 2023, get some practice matching stuff now!
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine | Intro Scene:
The match-4 puzzle genre gets put through the meat grinder!
Dr Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is a match-4 puzzler set in the Super Meat Boy universe, given a unique twist by Super Meat Boy’s arch-enemy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus. With buzzsaws, missiles and a host of other deadly hazards cooked up by Dr. Fetus in play, Mean Meat Machine brings the hardcore challenge Super Meat Boy is known for to this one-of-a-kind blend of puzzle and action gameplay.