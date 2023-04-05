Ghostwire: Tokyo readies for Xbox launch with new features and game mode

If you didn’t hop on Ghostwire: Tokyo last year after our rave review and naming it one of our favourite games of last year, now might be a good time to check it out. It’s already free if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and it’ll be arriving on Xbox via Game Pass next week.
To make the game somehow even more enticing, Ghostwire: Tokyo is going to feature even more content following its next update. It’ll be getting a new game mode, Spider’s Thread, which forces players to test their skills in a 30-stage gauntlet. The gauntlets will be drawn from 130 new levels Tango Gameworks have created, and you’ll be able to earn upgrades as you fight your way through. However, failing at one level means going right back to the start — albeit with some of your upgrades intact.
Spider’s Thread isn’t the only new feature in Ghostwire: Tokyo, however. The new update is also adding new locations to the main game, extended story cutscenes to further flesh things out, new monsters roaming the streets, and new skills with which to fight those monsters. And, gladly, if you’re a bit of a wuss, there’s also going to be a “Reduced Horror Effects” setting, which will replace some of the scarier parts of the game.
Read on to see a teaser trailer for the new mode, along with the full announcement from Bethesda/Tango!
New otherworldly threats, strange occurrences and ghostly sightings have been spotted in the city – are you ready to dive into the unknown and save the day?
Get ready for more Ghostwire: Tokyo with the Spider’s Thread update, releasing April 12 free for all players on PlayStation 5, PC and, we’re pleased to announce for the very first time, Xbox! We’re pleased to also announce that Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10/11 PC with PC Game Pass on April 12 alongside the release of the Spider’s Thread update.
The Spider’s Thread update brings multiple additions to the main game such as more areas to explore, new story cutscenes, quality-of-life improvements and more, as well as an all-new Spider’s Thread mode!
ENTER THE GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO SPIDER’S THREAD UPDATE
Whether you’re a returning ghost hunter raring for more content or a newcomer first stepping into a modern-day Tokyo besieged by paranormal events, we can’t wait to bring players this massive free update to Tango Gameworks’ supernatural open world action-adventure.
On top of a new game mode, the Spider’s Thread update includes many additions to the main story campaign for Ghostwire: Tokyo. Here are a few of the exciting inclusions you can expect in this free update:
Test Your Skill in an All-New Game Mode
Take on a whole new kind of challenge in ‘The Spider’s Thread,’ a new mode separate from the main game and selectable from the main menu. Players must navigate a 30-stage gauntlet assembled from over 130 handcrafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end. It won’t be easy, but making your way through levels and clearing challenges will help you earn crucial upgrades to become stronger.
But beware: if you’re defeated during a run, you’ll have to start back from the beginning. However, this time you’ll have a portion of your upgrades retained. Descend the Spider’s Thread, unlock more skills, level up and conquer this game mode for skilled Ghostwire fans!
Uncover More in the Main Story
The Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread update adds new locations to visit in the ghost-riddled streets of supernatural Tokyo, including the eerie Middle School area. There’s something ominous in session inside those classrooms, but for those who really don’t like spooky games, the new “Reduced Horror Effects” setting will replace certain psychic effects with adorable SHIIBUYA HACHI stickers!
In addition to new missions, the update features extended story cutscenes, granting players more character interaction and insight into the plot as they play through Akito and KK’s journey to stop the menacing Hannya.
Boost Your Skills to Battle New Foes
To stop the worlds of the living and the supernatural from colliding, players will need to face the malevolent, otherworldly Visitors seeping into Tokyo’s streets. With the Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread update, Akito’s arsenal of skills is bolstered with new combat skills like the Counter-Attack to follow up a successful block, Quick Dodging to evade enemy attacks and the Charge Rush, an evolution of your Ethereal Weaving technique that allows you to augment your Palm Strike into an elementally charged melee strike! Players can also make use of new Tengu Wind and Spiritual Fountain talismans, allowing them to drop a whirlwind to reach new heights or a spring to replenish their Ether reserves when munitions run low.
All these new tools in your toolbox will come in handy, as new threats have also emerged in Tokyo. Stay alert for malicious new Visitors prowling the alleys such as the fast-moving Retribution, invisible Silent Gaze or the high-flying Sanguine Dancer. With Akito’s new skills and KK at your side, however, there’s no challenge you won’t overcome to save Akito’s family and all of Tokyo!
Expanded Photo Mode & More!
That’s not all the exciting content to unravel in the Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread update! Capture a souvenir pic with an expanded Photo Mode feature, including stamps to overlay on your images. Use in-game Meika to unlock figures at capsule machines scattered throughout Tokyo to unlock game models that you can even use in Photo Mode for supernatural selfies.
We could keep going about the additions coming to Ghostwire: Tokyo this April with the Spider’s Thread update, but a few features are worth keeping secret – at least for now. After all, what’s a good ghost story without a little mystery?
Set foot into a world where urban legends, ghosts and myths roam modern streets and face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s free Spider’s Thread update, available April 12 for all Ghostwire: Tokyo players. Ghostwire: Tokyo is available now for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10/11 PC with PC Game Pass and Windows Store through Xbox Play Anywhere on April 12. Learn more at the official Ghostwire: Tokyo website.