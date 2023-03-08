WWE 2K23 Ringside Report #3 details the changes to the MyFACTION Mode

A new entry has dropped for WWE2K23’s Ringside report and this edition goes into detail on the changes done to MyFACTION, the card game that was introduced in last year’s iteration of the yearly wrestling title. The biggest change is that the CPU will no longer be your only punching bag as you will be able to play other humans via online multiplayer.
The mode will have you collecting superstar cards, participating in weekly events, you level up your cards and build the ultimate faction. The pool of cards span the current roster as well as legends. What unstoppable team would the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt make? Will you grab all the elusive Pink Diamond cards? Will you create the next Bloodline, or forever be stuck with a J.O.B. Squad. You can find out in MyFACTION in WWE 2K23.
The full Ringside Report #3 can be read here, if you plan on taking on this mode seriously you might want to give it a full read as it does tease an exclusive card drop at the end of the blog post. Meanwhile WWE 2K23 will leave the gorilla position on March 17, 2023, but those who purchase the digital deluxe edition will head to the ring 3 days earlier! Whichever choice you make, you should be in for quite the slobberknocker!
WWE 2K23 MyFACTION screens/art:
WWE 2K23 MyFACTION TRAILER | 2K:
It’s time to step up and take your faction to the next level in MyFACTION, now featuring online multiplayer!
Collect and upgrade cards of WWE Superstars and Legends to build YOUR dream faction and compete for global dominance.
