Wargroove 2 makes war fun again…again!

Wargroove picked up the slack left behind when Nintendo seemingly let their colorful RTS series Advance Wars idle in the vault while they were playing with squids or something. Robotality and publisher Chucklefish is now preparing a second volley as Wargroove 2 will hit the shores of PC and Nintendo Switch this year.
A new faction has appeared in the land of Aurania yielding some new tech that will disrupt the hard fought peace that was won at the conclusion of the first title. Wargroove 2 will feature 3 campaigns whose stories are deep and interwoven together. Control commanders from the previous title and meet new commanders who can help you rebuff this new foe. The game will also feature 5 new units, new ways of leveling up your troops and a brand new roguelike mode dubbed “Conquest”.
While an exact date has not been revealed, Wargroove 2 is expected to launch before the end of 2023 if all goes well.
Wargroove 2 screens:
Wargroove 2 – Announcement Trailer:
Wargroove is back! A sequel to the award-winning strategy game is in development for PC and Nintendo Switch. Wishlist now: https://bit.ly/Wargroove2_Steam
Developed by Robotality & Chucklefish. Published by Chucklefish.