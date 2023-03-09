Nintendo eShop Update: FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Fans of Japanese horror should be especially pleased by this week’s eShop update, which is highlighted by the North American arrival of FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. Originally released as a Japanese Wii exclusive back in 2008, 15 years later the game is finally available in the rest of the world via the Switch (and every other current-gen platform, too). Given that the previous Fatal Frame localization, Maiden of Black Water, was held back a little by how it felt like the game was built for the Wii U, it’ll be interesting to see whether Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is able to work without the Wii’s motion gimmicks.
Elsewhere in this week’s eShop update, we have a sequel to the surreal puzzler Figment, the newest entry in the Legend of Heroes series, and true-to-life skateboarding action in Session: Skate Sim.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was released in Japan in 2008 as the fourth game in the FATAL FRAME series. Following the remastering of FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water, the series masterpiece is being brought back to life with upgraded graphics. In FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, a group of children mysteriously disappeared during a festival on Rogetsu Isle. Although they were found, they had lost their memories. Now they have returned to the island as teenagers to discover the truth of their haunting past. While exploring various locations on the island, the girls must rely on the faint beam of their flashlight and the Camera Obscura, a camera with the power to fend off the ghosts that attack them, and capture and seal away unthinkable horrors. FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is available to play today.
- Ib – A young girl visits an art gallery in this 2D exploration-adventure. She wanders through a busy exhibit until one particular piece draws her in. Every decision affects her fate, with seven different endings to unlock based on your actions and choices. Will she be able to safely return to her own world? Uncover the mystery with Ib, available now.
- ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni – Take on the role of a vengeful demon warrior in this spirited 3D action-adventure game. After his defeat at the hands of a Japanese folktale hero, Kuuta travels to a small island where he joins forces with the spirit of Kazemaru. Ancient demons lurk within vast meadows and lush forests. To defeat them, you’ll control both characters simultaneously using a single Joy-Con controller. Wield Kuuta’s club to attack demons, then summon Kazemaru to draw out their spirits. ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni is available now.
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and enemies have overrun once-peaceful lands, making The Mind unable to function properly. Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, and his ever-optimistic sidekick Piper as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments in Creed Valley. Face your fears head-on and bring peace back to The Mind. Start your mind-bending musical journey today!
- It’s-a MAR10 Day! – MAR10 Day is this Friday, but with so many games featuring Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch, you can make every day a Mario day! Have an adventure (or three!) in Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Go for a scenic spin around the Mushroom Kingdom in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Or turn MAR10 Day into a Mario Party with Mario Party Superstars. All these titles are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Celebrate International Women’s Day With Nintendo – In honor of International Women’s Day this week, why not “boot up” your Nintendo Switch system and celebrate with some fan-favorite characters? Strut and slay with the powerful Bayonetta (and meet other wicked witches along the way!) as she faces a mysterious man-made bio-weapon in Bayonetta 3. Group up with Kiriko, Sojourn and more heroes in Overwatch 2. Wander across fantastical landscapes and fight alongside Mio, Sena and Eunie in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Suit up with intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran and adventure through a deadly alien planet in Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread. These titles and more are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Save on Select Mario Games! – Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC* featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the Luigi’s Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack DLC. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Remember that My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points** on qualifying digital purchases. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
