Tickets for Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadow Concert are now available for Anime Expo attendees

Anime Expo in LA is one of those conventions that are on my bucket list, but every year I see the lines and I hesitate to pull the trigger. However announcements like this one makes me wish I wasn’t so gun shy. Atlus revealed today that tickets are available for the Shin Megami Tensei 30th anniversary concert that will be happening at the premiere anime convention of West Coast.
Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadows Concert will be emceed by a trio voice actors who had portrayed protagonists in the series that help bring forth the Persona games. Christian La Monte (Demi-fiend – Shin Megami Tensei III), Casey Mongillo (Nahobino – Shin Megami Tensei V), and Daman Mills (Aogami – Shin Megami Tensei V) will be your guide for an evening of music featuring a selection from pieces from Shin Megami Tensei’s 30 year history. Tickets are available for those who have Anime Expo Tickets and prices range from $50 to $95.
For those who want to mingle with the hosts, get first dibs on exclusive merchandise only available at the concert…and hors d’oeuvres can pay $125 dollars more to attend the pre-concert reception. The show will take place at The Novo @ L.A. Live on July 1st, with doors opening at 6:30pm. While my plans for the 4th of July weekend is set in stone, let’s hope East Coasters will get a similar concert before the 30th anniversary celebration ends.