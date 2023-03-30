«

Nintendo eShop Update: GrimGrimoire OnceMore, DREDGE, The Last Worker

News

March 30th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


This week’s eShop update is headlined by GrimGrimoire OnceMore, a remaster of Vanillaware’s PS2 cult classic. The game will feature new and improved visuals, obviously, along with “new and improved mechanics,” according to the game’s website.

That’s not the only game, of course. We were fans of Road 96, and its sequel Road 96: Mile 0 arrives early next week. There’s also first-person puzzler The Last Worker, horror fishing simulator DREDGE, and plenty of other new games.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • GrimGrimoire OnceMore – GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings the classic strategy adventure from Vanillaware into the present! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls — mysteries, monsters and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower! GrimGrimoire OnceMore is available to play on April 4.
  • Digital Spotlight:

Activities:

  • My Nintendo Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes – Time is running out for your chance to win an out-of-this-world prize pack!* My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. You only have until April 4, so enter today! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/1bd0d5ca606217fd.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

