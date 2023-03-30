Nintendo eShop Update: GrimGrimoire OnceMore, DREDGE, The Last Worker

This week’s eShop update is headlined by GrimGrimoire OnceMore, a remaster of Vanillaware’s PS2 cult classic. The game will feature new and improved visuals, obviously, along with “new and improved mechanics,” according to the game’s website.
That’s not the only game, of course. We were fans of Road 96, and its sequel Road 96: Mile 0 arrives early next week. There’s also first-person puzzler The Last Worker, horror fishing simulator DREDGE, and plenty of other new games.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore – GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings the classic strategy adventure from Vanillaware into the present! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls — mysteries, monsters and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower! GrimGrimoire OnceMore is available to play on April 4.
- Digital Spotlight:
Activities:
- My Nintendo Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes – Time is running out for your chance to win an out-of-this-world prize pack!* My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. You only have until April 4, so enter today! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/1bd0d5ca606217fd.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Save on Select Mario Games! – Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with savings on select Nintendo Switch games featuring Mario and friends. Get savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury until the sale ends on April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Remember that My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points*** on qualifying digital purchases. Plus, when you buy select digital games featured in the MAR10 Day sale****, you’ll receive a code for a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Light in the Dark – Available April 5
- Air Hockey Arcade: Casual Board Game
- Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny
- Arcade Archives BONZE ADVENTURE
- Arcane Vale – Available March 31
- Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED
- Billy 101 – Available March 31
- Blade Assault – Available March 31
- Bone’s Cafe – Available March 31
- BookyPets Legends
- Boreal Tenebrae Deluxe
- Bounce Journey
- Crime Busters: Strike Area
- Dashing Orange
- Doodle World Deluxe
- DREDGE
- Dungeons & Dragons Bundle
- Figment 1 + Figment 2
- Formula Retro Racing: World Tour – Available March 31
- IDEA
- Kana Quest
- Kitty Rainbow – Available April 4
- Like Dreamer
- LUNARK
- Magic World: Unravel the Magic
- MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars)
- MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME
- Nefasto’s Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze
- Norn9: Var Commons
- Orebody: Binder’s Tale
- Panda’s Village – Available April 1
- Papertris
- Pocket Academy 3
- Rafa’s World + Axolotl + .cat Milk – Available April 1
- Ratyboy Adventures
- Road 96: Mile 0 – Available April 4
- Saga of Sins
- Shukuchi Ninja – Available March 31
- Squares and Numbers
- Stones Keeper
- SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure
- The Hero with a Thousand Arms
- The Last Worker
- Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
- Voice of Cards Trilogy
- Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist – Available March 31
- Yukiiro Sign