PS Plus games for April 2023: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Tails of Iron

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download are coming soon for April 2023.
Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron, all for PS5 and PS4, are being added to the PlayStation Plus library in the very near future. The new PS Plus monthly titles typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be April 4th, 2023 in this case. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon so stay tuned for those.
Have a look at the details below, and make sure to grab March 2023’s titles before they are gone.
Meet Your Maker | PS4, PS5
Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations, gaining an edge by choosing the right loadout (melee, ranged, defensive), perks, and consumables to match your challenge or playstyle. Combine your creativity and build with a friend or join forces to raid Outposts as a team of two.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS4, PS5
Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure. Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril or enjoy local or online party play, creating teams of two to four adventurers as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine, including unmissable co-op only levels.
Tails of Iron | PS4, PS5
Set in a grim land plagued by war, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart. As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you’ll encounter a cast of unique companions, ready to aid you in your adventure. And you’ll need all the help you can get, whether that’s new meal recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or even a land-chugging, armor-plated mole mobile!