Nintendo eShop Update: MLB The Show 23, Atelier Ryza 3

With Major League Baseball’s opening day just a week away, it’s time for the release of MLB The Show. For the second year in a row, Switch owners get to enjoy Sony’s annual baseball game, with MLB The Show 23 arriving on the eShop and in stores on March 28th.
While that’s the highest profile game in this week’s eShop update, there are plenty of games for non-sports fans, too. Fans of crafting, business, and girls in bloomers will get to indulge all their passions with Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, which brings the Ryza trilogy to a close. If you enjoy Annapurna’s brand of artsy games, Storyteller looks very promising. And, of course, there are a few dozen other games arriving this week as well!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- MLB The Show 23 – Get closer than ever to living out your baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock the game and own The Show with your favorite players, rivalries and MLB moments. Experience expanded commentary and in-game presentation updates that bring updated broadcast themes and realistic 3D environments. Plus, for the first time, MLB The Show 23 is partnering with the World Baseball Classic. Build your dream team of national stars and flashbacks from the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament and customize your Diamond Dynasty squad with official uniforms from every participating country! Face your friends with cross-platform* play and continue your progress with the cross-progression feature. MLB The Show 23 launches March 28. Pre-order today to get the Gold Choice Pack which includes the full game and 5,000 Stubs.
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – The final summer, the final secret … Ryza’s final adventure is about to begin! In hopes of finding a way to save their home, Ryza and her friends set off on a great adventure that revolves around a Key and the roots of alchemy. Explore a vast open field, embark on an adventure with a wide range of friends and use Keys to unlock various gameplay features. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key launches March 24.
- Storyteller – Experience some of history’s greatest stories like never before. Storyteller is an award-winning, reactive puzzle game that lets you build the story. Storyteller’s charming animations and comic-panel design allows for a distinct puzzle mechanic. Use your wits to retell familiar tales, or experiment and find something new. Play with a library full of characters and themes, featuring heroes and villains, dragons and vampires, infidelity and remorse, love, lies and more! Use the blank canvas to manipulate secrets and desires, slay monsters or terrorize people with them, betray lovers or bring them together. You know how the stories go – but this time you are the author. Storyteller is available now.
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day! Kirby’s Dream Land 2 is available now.
- BurgerTime Deluxe – It’s a food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials. But watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days. BurgerTime Deluxe is available now.
- SIDE POCKET – You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer** modes and get ready to rack ’n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993! SIDE POCKET is available now.
- XEVIOUS – You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircrafts and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS? XEVIOUS is available now.
- Ready for Kickoff? – Slide, shoot and score into this week’s free*** game trial! The EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition game features the latest kits, clubs and squads from the top football leagues of the world, including the addition of top women’s club teams and some of the world’s most famous stadiums. Beginning later today, Nintendo Switch Online members can try out the full game for free! What a win! The free Game Trial period will last until March 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If your footwork skills are building and you need more time to make it as the next football star, you can also purchase the game at a 50% discount in Nintendo eShop until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The stadium lights and roaring fans are calling, so don’t miss out!
- My Nintendo Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a bewitching prize package in the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon sweepstakes**** from My Nintendo! Prizes include a wall tapestry featuring the game’s enchanting watercolor art style and a character pin set! Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/6b66a4c53f10f907 to learn more. Additionally, you can redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points to receive a wallpaper digital reward. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/abc9b8f55e3d4ecf to learn more.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Save on Select Mario Games! – Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with savings on select Nintendo Switch games and DLC***** featuring Mario and friends. The first half of the sale ends March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT and features Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the Luigi’s Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack DLC, so hurry if you want to add any of these games to your collection at a discounted price. Then, the second wave of the sale begins on March 24 at 12 a.m. PT and runs until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Remember that My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points****** on qualifying digital purchases. Plus, when you buy select digital games featured******* in the MAR10 Day sale, you’ll receive a code for a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 12 Labours Of Hercules VII: Fleecing The Fleece
- Arcade Archives THUNDER CEPTOR II
- Birds and Blocks 2
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – Available March 28
- Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond
- Escape Room Bundle – Available March 29
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- FLASHOUT 3 – Available March 24
- Gems of Magic: Double Pack
- Gripper – Available March 29
- Isle of Jura Fishing Trip – Available March 24
- Kraino Origins – Available March 28
- Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest – Available March 24
- Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Racing Driving Simulator 2023 Speed Games
- Mighty Mage
- Monorail Stories
- Numolition
- Omen of Sorrow
- Overloop – Available March 24
- Pirates Outlaws – Available March 29
- Rakuen: Deluxe Edition
- Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim
- RunBean Galactic – Available March 29
- Sakura Neko Calculator
- Scramballed!
- Song of Memories
- Split
- Steel Defier – Available March 24
- Sushi Bar Express
- Sushi Time! Premium Edition
- Tangram Collection
- Tom Thumb: Interactive Book
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator – Available March 28
- Urban Flow Deluxe Edition
- Uzzuzzu My Pet – Available March 24