Sonic Origins Plus speeds onto consoles and PC June 23rd

While last year’s Sonic Origin’s compilation was a blast, it’s understandable that some people may have given it a pass given how frequently those first four Sonic games have been repackaged and resold over the years. Sonic Origins added remastered versions of the games, as well as cutscenes linking them all together, but it’s not like there haven’t been plenty of opportunities to play Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
This morning SEGA made Sonic Origins a little harder to pass up with the announcement of Sonic Origins Plus. If you buy Plus when it releases on June 23rd (Sonic’s birthday!), you don’t just get the original version, you also get the dozen Sonic games that released on the Game Gear. That includes:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic Chaos
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Sonic Drift
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble
- Sonic Drift 2
- Tails’ Skypatrol
- Tails Adventure
- Sonic Labyrinth
- Sonic Blast
On top of that, you’ll now also be able to play as Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 and Sonic CD, or as Knuckles in Sonic CD.
While you’ll be able to buy Sonic Origins Plus as a standalone package for $39.99 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Switch, the good news for existing owners of Sonic Origins is that you’ll be able to buy the new game as an expansion pack for $9.99. The Plus version will also have a physical edition, adding in a 20-page artbook and a reversible coversheet featuring brand new art.
Sonic Origins Plus screens:
Sonic Origins Plus builds off the momentum of Sonic Origins™, the 2022 classic Sonic multi-game collection digitally remastered for current generation platforms, by adding all 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, playable classic Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, as well as playable Knuckles in Sonic CD.
Sonic Origins Plus is set to release digitally and physically on Sonic's birthday, June 23, 2023, for $39.99 USD for the entire game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and PC. Additionally, players who own Sonic Origins can purchase the Sonic Origins Plus Expansion Pack for $9.99 USD.
Sonic Origins Plus – Physical Edition
- Main Game
- 12 Game Gear Games Emulated and Playable in the Museum
- Classic Amy as a Playable Character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD
- Knuckles as a Playable Character in Sonic CD
- 20-Page Artbook
- Reversible Coversheet with New, Never-Before-Seen Art
- All Previously Released Sonic Origins DLC
Sonic Origins Plus – Digital Edition – $39.99
- Main Game
- 12 Game Gear Games Emulated and Playable in the Museum
- Classic Amy as a Playable Character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD
- Knuckles as a Playable Character in Sonic CD
- All Previously Released Sonic Origins DLC
Sonic Origins Plus – Expansion Pack Only – $9.99
- DLC Upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus
- 12 Game Gear Games Emulated and Playable in the Museum
- Classic Amy as a Playable Character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD
- Knuckles as a Playable Character in Sonic CD
- All Previously Released Sonic Origins DLC
Key Features:
- Compilation of 16 Sonic the Hedgehog Titles
- Sonic Origins Plus features 16 classic Sonic titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, and 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the museum.
- New Playable Characters
- Sonic fans can now play as classic Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 and Sonic CD, or as Knuckles in Sonic CD.
- Various Modes, Zones, Challenges and More
- Go old school with Classic Mode and experience the multi-game collection of legacy Sonic games in their retro form with classic challenges. Players can also jump into Anniversary Mode, which provides a full-screen display and offers players infinite lives to keep the fun going without any game-overs.
- Collectable Premium Physical Edition
- Collect a 20-page artbook of classic art and a reversible coversheet with never-before-seen art.
- The Definitive Way to Play Classic Sonic Games
- Sonic Origins Plus is playable on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, and PC with improved visual presentation, animation, and enhancements for the current generation.
