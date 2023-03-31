Tetris Effect: Connected secret retro-inspired levels now unlocked for all

Tetris in almost any form is still a great experience, and thanks for the little extra publicity for the Apple TV+ release of Tetris: The Movie, Enhance has a little surprise for players of Tetris Effect: Connected.
The secret, retro-inspired 1984 and 1989 levels have been unlocked for everyone… for a limited time, in most game modes. Previously they would only be made available for those who unlocked them either via game progress or a code, but now everyone can check them out. Enhance has not qualified what “limited time” really means but either way it’s worth checking out if you have not already done so previously.
Have a look at the media from the secret modes below.
Tetris Effect: Connected – Secret Levels Unlocked (1984 & 1989):
Previously, the 1984 and 1989 levels in Tetris Effect: Connected could be unlocked by reaching a certain player level or entering a secret code. To celebrate the release of the Tetris movie, these levels are unlocked for everyone for a limited time!
You can find the stages in Effect Modes under Marathon, Chill Marathon, Quick Play and Mystery.