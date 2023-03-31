The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog gets a head start ahead of April Fools Day

Is it really an April Fools Joke if you receive a press release for it AND it arrives nearly half a day before? Well SEGA believes so (To be fair, it technically is April 1st in Asia…but still)! In celebrating the “holiday”, the company is taking a new spin with their mascot…by killing him? The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog has you controlling an Original Character (DO NOT STEAL) working their first day on the train, Mirage Express. It’s playing host to a Murder Mystery Party in honor of Amy’s Birthday, but then things get real intense when her beloved Sonic ends up dead! Integrate familiar characters, put the clues together and see who got the ice’d the blue blur.
The game is free on PC via Steam, I’d recommend adding it to your library just in case it goes away on April 2nd. Ok, now that I’ve reported on the most benign April Fools Joke of 2023, I’m going to do what I do best for April Fools Day…stay away from the internet until the day is over! See you all on Monday!
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog screens:
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog – Launch Trailer:
It’s Amy Rose’s birthday and she’s hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game’s victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off – is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?
Interrogate some of your favorite characters from the Sonic series as you figure out what happened to Sonic. Play as a new character who is starting their first day working on the Mirage Express, and meet the kind Conductor who is finally retiring from his long run with the train!
This project has been a labor of love from the Sonic Social team and a host of amazingly talented people who are just as passionate about Sonic as we are. Thank you so much for being a part of this with us, and we hope you all enjoy!