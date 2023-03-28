Nintendo turns on the money printer with the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed hardware, accessories

A relationship with Nintendo is always full of lowest lows and the highest of highs. A day after Kyoto-based company shuttered the digital storefronts for 3DS and Wii U garnering much consternation from the vocal internet crowd, however they possibly won back a portion of the aggrieved with an announcement for new hardware variants.
Celebrating the impending launch of the next entry of The Legend of Zelda series (during their event this morning), Nintendo revealed players can get ahold of Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Pro controller and Switch carrying case. The console will arrive first on April 28th, 2023, the Pro Controller and the carrying case will launch along with the game on May 12th 2023.
The console features white ring etching on a black backplate, a pair of gold Joy-Cons with green etches on the left Joy-Con and white ring etches on the right Joy-Con. The package also comes with a white dock featuring a golden Hylian Crest. In typical fashion, Tears of the Kingdom is not included, so if you grab it at launch, you’re gonna be waiting 2 weeks until you can play the namesake title on your themed console.
Even though I own an OLED (which I’ve yet to open)…I know I’ll open my rupee pouch and grab all the hardware and accessories revealed today. For a look at the console and some updates on the game itself, visit the game’s site here.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be coming out May 12th, 2023, how many of you will be greeting this release with some new coordinating hardware?
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition/Accessory shots:
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition:
Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this Nintendo Switch – OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, launching April 28th.
A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th.