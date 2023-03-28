Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Ziggurat
Developer: Terminal Reality
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Talk about a blast from the past. Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition was originally released back in 1995 as a shareware game and, notwithstanding the “Boosted Edition” in its name, it’s very easy to imagine that this is pretty much how the game looked and played 28 years ago.
Seeing as the game is pretty fun, however, that’s not a bad thing. Terminal Velocity is a neat mixture of flight sim and shooter, and it feels very much like someone took the first-person shooter ethos of games like Doom or Wolfenstein 3D and applied them to a flying game. That means you fly around some pretty large landscapes, firing your lasers at anything and everything you come across. It’s awfully satisfying to see other satellite dishes, bases, other airships, and even trees explode in a ball of fire, and the game rarely asks more from you than simply to fire away to your heart’s content.
The flying isn’t too bad either. Your ship is pretty responsive, turning with ease. It even works in small spaces, like the level where you find yourself flying underground through a very large dinosaur skeleton.
Mind you, while the gameplay shows its age, so, too, do the graphics. Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition is pretty ugly even at the best of times; at its worst, like when you’re flying through tunnels and walls are moving, it can almost make you queasy. Thankfully, those moments are rare, but if you’re going into this game, just be aware that it looks every inch like a game from 1995.
The good news is that even if the game shows its age, it never feels like you’re playing a museum piece. Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition may not feel as cutting edge as it did when it was first released (assuming it felt that way even then), but the passage of time hasn’t made it any less enjoyable.
