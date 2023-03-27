Tune in tomorrow for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

As was announced via social media channels this morning, Nintendo will releasing more new media for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom very, very soon. Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma will be doing the honors of showing off a 10 minute long section of gameplay from the Switch game tomorrow morning (3/28/2023) at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET via their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/nintendo
Make sure to set aside some time for the event! See the announcement via Twitter below. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch on May 12th, 2023.
