Tune in tomorrow for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

March 27th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


As was announced via social media channels this morning, Nintendo will releasing more new media for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom very, very soon.   Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma will be doing the honors of showing off a 10 minute long section of gameplay from the Switch game tomorrow morning (3/28/2023) at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET via their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/nintendo

Make sure to set aside some time for the event!  See the announcement via Twitter below.  The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch on May 12th, 2023.

