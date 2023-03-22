Check out the stylish opening cinematic for Dead Island 2

Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 is only about a month away at this point, so it’s about that time we get a look at the flashy, stylish opening cinematic title sequence… and that’s exactly what we got today.
Check out the opening, created by ELASTIC (who most recently was responsible for the HBO title sequence for The Last Of Us series), below and make sure to stay tuned for more as the April 21st, 2023 release date draws near.
Dead Island 2 – Cinematic Title Sequence:
Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios today reveal the stylish opening cinematic of Dead Island 2 created by ELASTIC, the award-winning creative studio behind some of the most iconic title sequences in recent years.
Discover a Los Angeles now stained with blood and flooded with the undead as you immerse yourself in Dead Island 2’s unique pulp tone in preparation for a one-way ticket to HELL-A. View a deserted, viscera-drenched Hollywood Boulevard and the empty mansions of the rich and famous in Bel Air. Visit what was once known as the City of Angels and see what gory details await you in sunny, zombie-infested HELL-A.
Dead Island 2 will release on April 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
