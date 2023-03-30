Sonic rolls into Samba de Amigo: Party Central!

Sonic has never been shy about sharing his shine with other games in SEGA’s catalog and it looks like Samba is gonna get a visit from the Blue Blur. On Monday, SEGA revealed that Sonic will be making an appearance in the upcoming entry of Samba de Amigo. Samba de Amigo which is set for a Summer 2023 release will feature 2 songs from Sonic titles. These songs are “Escape from the City” which hails from 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2 and “Fist Bump” from 2017’s Sonic Forces.
There will also be a stage based on City Escape, a stage from Sonic Adventure 2 which the song “Escape from the City” hails from. Sonic will even make an appearance on the stage and dance along with Amigo!
Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch this Summer!