«

»

Counter-Strike 2 is officially launching this summer

Categories:

News, PC, Previews

March 22nd, 2023

by Paul Bryant


Seemingly out of nowhere, Valve (in typical Valve style) has officially revealed Counter-Strike 2 and dropped news that it will be launching as a free upgrade to CS:GO… and that they are kicking off a Limited Test event starting today!

The detailed official site is here, and there’s a heck of a detailed FAQ available right here as well. Long story short, CS players can expect Upgraded and overhauled maps, dynamic smoke grenades, tick-rate-independent gameplay, redesigned visual effects and audio and smooth transition of a player’s CS:GO items to CS2.

Check out a bit of info and some screens along with a trio of trailers showing off the engine and some game features and more.

Counter-Strike 2 environment screens:

Counter-Strike 2: Responsive Smokes:

Counter-Strike 2: Leveling Up The World:

Counter-Strike 2: Moving Beyond Tick Rate:

Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.

All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.

Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!

Tags: , , , , ,