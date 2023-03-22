Counter-Strike 2 is officially launching this summer

Seemingly out of nowhere, Valve (in typical Valve style) has officially revealed Counter-Strike 2 and dropped news that it will be launching as a free upgrade to CS:GO… and that they are kicking off a Limited Test event starting today!
The detailed official site is here, and there’s a heck of a detailed FAQ available right here as well. Long story short, CS players can expect Upgraded and overhauled maps, dynamic smoke grenades, tick-rate-independent gameplay, redesigned visual effects and audio and smooth transition of a player’s CS:GO items to CS2.
Check out a bit of info and some screens along with a trio of trailers showing off the engine and some game features and more.
Counter-Strike 2 environment screens:
Counter-Strike 2: Responsive Smokes:
Counter-Strike 2: Leveling Up The World:
Counter-Strike 2: Moving Beyond Tick Rate:
Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.
All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.
Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!