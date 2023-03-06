Cities: Skylines II under construction for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Since its launch 8 years ago, Cities Skylines has been the de facto “Sim City” type city building experience for pretty much all platforms… and now we’re officially heading towards the next generation sometime later this year.
Earlier today during their Paradox Announcement Show 2023 event, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order finally revealed Cities: Skylines II, which is in development for the PC and new generation consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X. The publisher and developer touted that the long-awaited sequel will be the “most open-ended city-building sandbox on the planet”, and from what we see and hear so far we’re not doubting that claim.
Get a look at the game so far in the first official trailer and game details below.
Cities Skylines II | Announcement Trailer I:
Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order today announced Cities: Skylines II, a revolutionary sequel to their hit city-simulation game. Cities: Skylines II offers the most realistic city simulation ever created, in which players can build any kind of city they can imagine and follow its growth from a humble village to a bustling metropolis. From individual households to the city’s economy and transportation system, Cities: Skylines II offers a deep and immersive simulation that welcomes both new and veteran players. Cities: Skylines II launches on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 later this year.
A modern take on the city-building genre, Cities: Skylines II lets players create and maintain cities that come to life like never before, complete with fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities. Revealed during the Paradox Announcement Show 2023, Cities: Skylines II evolves the city-building genre further, letting players build the cities of their dreams with the most open-ended city-building sandbox on the planet.
Developed by the critically-acclaimed developer Colossal Order, Cities: Skylines launched in 2015 for PC. Over the past eight years, it has expanded to numerous platforms with dozens of DLCs and over 12 million copies sold. The accuracy and depth of its simulation has earned the respect of professional city planners, who use Cities: Skylines to solve real-world problems.
“Cities: Skylines reset the bar for city-building games when it launched eight years ago, and we are incredibly proud of its impact. We built a thriving community around Cities and introduced many to city building for the first time,” said Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. “Now, we’ve brought the years of experience we’ve gained to take a new step forward in the city builder genre, again, for our community and new players”.
“The Cities brand has been an important part of Paradox’s catalog of games for over a decade. Cities: Skylines is a profound success, selling millions of copies, welcoming more than 5.5 million new players just last year, and setting the foundation for Cities: Skylines II,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “With unprecedented amounts of customization and player control, Cities: Skylines II will continue to push boundaries for the city-building franchise.”
To learn more, please visit the Cities: Skylines II website and stay tuned for further information and updates on the official forums, Twitter, Instagram and Discord. Fans can look forward to more reveals and gameplay in the coming months and celebrate Cities: Skylines’ eighth birthday on March 10.