2K unveils post-launch content roadmap for WWE 2K23

With WWE 2K23 launching super soon (next week, March 14th, 2023) 2K has delivered a post-launch content roadmap for those who will be picking up the Season Pass or the Deluxe/Icon Editions of the game, as well as those who choose to purchase a la carte.
A couple of those highlights include Bray Wyatt, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Scott and Rick Steiner, Zeus, Wade Barrett and Eve Torres. Check out the key art below alongside the official release schedule for all the content packs and whatnot.
Today, 2K unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates* in WWE 2K23, featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, Legends and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 24 new playable characters, providing players with new matchups for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass**, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23.
DLC Superstars include three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C., 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus, SmackDown color commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.
Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include:
Steiner Row Pack
Release Date: April 19
- Scott Steiner;
- Rick Steiner;
- Top Dolla;
- Ashante Adonis;
- B-Fab – Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.
Pretty Sweet Pack
Release Date: May 17
- Karl Anderson;
- Luke Gallows;
- Tiffany Stratton;
- Elton Prince;
- Kit Wilson.
Race to NXT Pack
Release Date: June 14
- Harley Race;
- Ivy Nile;
- Wendy Choo;
- Tony D’Angelo;
- Trick Williams.
Revel with Wyatt Pack
Release Date: July 19
- Bray Wyatt;
- Zeus;
- Valhalla;
- Joe Gacy;
- Blair Davenport.
Bad News U Pack
Release Date: August 16
- Eve Torres;
- Wade Barrett;
- Damon Kemp;
- Andre Chase;
- Nathan Frazer.
Season Pass also features the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which unlocks all base game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available March 17, 2023.