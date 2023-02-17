Tales of Symphonia Remastered arrives today

In a world where mana reserves are diminishing with no hopes of replenishment, legend tells of a Chosen One who will appear to do the impossible and restore the world and its stores of Mana. A band of adventurers set forth to find this fabled being to save the world of Sylvarant in Tales of Symphonia.
Tales of Symphonia which debuted on the GameCube will be reintroduced to a new group of gamers as Tales of Symphonia Remastered is released on modern consoles today with graphical and quality of life enhancements. You can also recruit 3 of your friends to control other members of your parties in this action RPG.
The title is available now digitally on the Switch, PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered – Launch Trailer:
The quest to save the world of Sylvarant is a dangerous one, but it’s all feasible with friends by your side.
#TalesofSymphonia Remastered is now available on the PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!