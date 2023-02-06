Sonic Colors: Ultimate speeds onto Steam

If you were a PC-only Sonic fan, before today the only way to play 2010’s Sonic Colors was to either download the 2021 Ultimate version from the Epic Games Store, or try to play a game backup via emulator. And if you were this hypothetical Sonic fan, then today you got some good news: Sonic Colors: Ultimate is now available on Steam.
We were pretty high on that 2021 re-release. The Steam version features “stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay.” You can check out some screenshots and the original trailer below.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate is $39.99 for the Standard Edition, or $44.99 for a Deluxe Edition that includes a Cosmetic Pack and a Music Pack, which also sell for $3.99 and $4.99, respectively. On top of that, other Sonic titles on Steam are on sale until February 13, with discounts of up to 75%.