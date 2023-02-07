Nintendo Direct incoming tomorrow, February 8th!

Giving a heads up is overrated, and clearly that’s the mindset Nintendo went with when they suddenly announced that there will be a new Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow at 2pm PST/5pm EST. It’s gonna be 40 minutes of games that will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2023.
Will the new Zelda game be there? Maybe? Will there be surprises? Definitely! Will the internet speculate so rampantly that they’ll be disappointed with whatever Nintendo shows? Absolutely!
Do yourself a favor and go in blind tomorrow when the next Nintendo Direct goes live tomorrow and just enjoy the ride!
Nintendo Direct 2.8.2023 – Nintendo Switch:
https://youtube.com/live/yMdUSVSEp7U?feature=share
Tune in at 2 p.m. PST on Feb. 8 for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.