Will you be the King of Games? Prove it at the 2023 Yu-Gi-Oh World Championships

The pandemic disrupted many lives and events and since 2019 there has not been a new champion crowned for Yu-Gi-Oh, however in 2023 someone will finally ascend to the empty throne! Konami announced yesterday that the Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship will return this August in Japan!
The event will help crown champions in three Yu-Gi-Oh formats, the physical card game, Duel Links and for the first time players of Master Duel can crown their champion. Players looking to compete should keep their eye on Yu-Gi-Oh’s social media channels and the in-game news sections in each of the apps.
These champions will represent their games as Yu-Gi-Oh celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024. In anticipation of the quarter-centennial milestone, Konami is planning an anniversary project which will entail commemorative products and promotions across the globe. Earmarking their intent, the publisher released a trailer that showed a glimpse of what has occurred with the IP over these last 25 years as well as the logo which will represent the brand for this momentous occasion.
Will you be the person who can champion this game as it enters its next quarter century? Step up and enter and perhaps you will find yourself in Japan vying to be the King of Games!
Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary – The Celebrations Begin! [OFFICIAL TRAILER]:
The Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game will celebrate its 25th anniversary on February 4, 2024.
Stay tuned for the 25th anniversary campaign!