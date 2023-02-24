Join Leon, Ashley and Krauser for a new Resident Evil 4 trailer, screens

Capcom had a couple of things to show off for Sony’s State of Play event yesterday, including the much anticipated remaster of often re-released fan favorite Resident Evil 4!
To coincide with the event they dropped off a nice new batch of screens showcasing Leon, Ashley and Jack Krauser in action along with a new video too.
Resident Evil 4 for PlayStation, Xbox console platforms and the PC will go live on March 24th, 2023, but eager gamers can get their hands on a demo version apparently in the very near future. More details to come.
Resident Evil 4 screens:
Resident Evil 4 – 3rd Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games:
Today, during PlayStation’s State of Play digital event, Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, unveiled exciting new details regarding the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4. The latest look at the highly anticipated title gave a glimpse of Leon S. Kennedy exploring multiple new environments, a cutting exchange with Jack Krauser, and more! Alongside these gameplay reveals, the trailer also announced an upcoming demo for Resident Evil 4 and confirmed “The Mercenaries” mode will return as free DLC after launch. Resident Evil 4 arrives on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam for MSRP $59.99.
During their harrowing escape from a small European village in thrall to Las Plagas, Leon and his ward Ashley Graham must navigate multiple environments controlled by the cult of Los Iluminados. Across a sprawling castle, dilapidated mines, and more, they encounter even more infected villagers, deranged cultists, and insidious enemies empowered by the Las Plagas parasite. Leon and Ashley must navigate these foes while also deciphering the arcane designs of the hidden mechanisms, esoteric puzzles, and tantalizing secrets. The duo’s path to safety also intersects with the calculating special forces operative Major Jack Krauser.
The trailer also announced some exciting experiences for fans eagerly anticipating the full release of Resident Evil 4, and those who want even more to do after completing the main campaign. To help hold fans over until March 24, the Resident Evil 4 demo has been announced. Special agents looking to tackle even more challenges in Resident Evil 4 will be excited to hear the prolific “The Mercenaries” challenge mode is also returning as free post-launch DLC. More information about the release timing of the demo and “The Mercenaries” DLC will be shared at a later date.
In addition to the Standard Edition of Resident Evil 4, a “Deluxe Edition” is now available for pre-order. The Deluxe Edition includes additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the “Attaché Case: Gold” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo,” while pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also include the “Attaché Case: Classic” and “Special Charm: Green Herb” items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.